Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians (MI) riding on a fine knock from Suryakumar Yadav (79 n o, 45b, 11×4, 1×6) scored 193 for the loss of four wickets in their IPL-13 game against Rajasthan Royals here Tuesday. For a change the side winning the toss decided to bat remembering that the pitch here slows down as the game progresses. The total posted by the Mumbai Indians may prove difficult to chase down as the Royals have not been very impressive with the bat for the last two games.

MI were off to a flyer with Quinton de Kock (23) and Rohit Sharma (35, 23b, 2×4, 3×6) putting on 49 runs in 4.5 overs. Both looked at ease against the RR pacers with De Kock hammering Jofra Archer for a six and four in one over.

It was IPL debutant Kartik Tyagi (1/36) who got the breakthrough for RR. Going for a hook, De Kock failed to control the shot. The ball hit the upper half of the bat before going up high in the air for wicket-keeper Jos Buttler to complete an easy catch.

Rohit and Ishan Kishan (0) fell in quick succession to leave MI in a spot of bother. Then when Krunal Pandya (12) fell in the 14th over it looked like RR were back in the game.

But such is the strong batting line up of MI, that they coasted along. Hardik Pandya (30,19b, 2×4, 1×6) and Yadav put on an unbroken stand of 77 runs in six overs to take them to a fighting total.

It now remains to be seen as to how RR embark on the chase. This is a vital game for them and another loss here would minimise their chances of qualifying for the play-offs

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 193 for 4 (Suryakumar Yadav 79 n o, Rohit Sharma 35, Shreyas Gopal 2/28). Rajasthan Royals to bat.