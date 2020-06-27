Mumbai: Investigations are still underway regarding the untimely death of Hindi cinema actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The police have so far interrogated more than 20 people related to Sushant. The late actor had signed a contract with Yash Raj Films for three movies, and the contract was presented by Aashish Singh, Vice President of Yash Raj Films. Bandra Police called Ashish for interrogation Friday.

Now the police want to know why Sushant did not do the third and final film under Yash Raj banner.

Aashish said that the contract ended on mutual terms and all of them were in touch with the actor later as well.

Out of three films, Sushant did two films Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

The actor’s third film with the banner was supposed to be Paani, directed by Shekhar Kapur. However, YRF had reportedly backed out of the project later.

Recalling that sometime back on social media, director Shekhar Kapur made a statement that he was going to direct a film Paani featuring Sushant under the banner of YRF.

Police also wanted to know the reason why the film was delayed or cancelled even though there was a deal.

Earlier, police sent a letter to YRF, seeking details of all the contracts it had signed with the deceased actor. It has also asked for the copies of the contracts that YRF had signed with him.

The sudden demise of Sushant left the film fraternity in shock.

Recently, it was announced the late actor’s last film Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi which is a Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars will release online on Disney Plus Hotstar July 24 for all subscribers and non-subscribers.

