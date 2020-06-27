Mumbai: Fans and friends of the Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput are still finding it difficult to come to terms with the actor’s untimely demise.

Everyone is paying their tribute to the late actor through various ways. While fans are creating memes, sketching portraits and writing heart-breaking lines for the late actor, a 3D painting by a fan girl has won over social media.

A self-proclaimed die-hard fan of Sushant, the beautiful girl’s beautiful 3D painting of the actor has been going viral on social media. The painting is reminding fans of his infectious sweet and pure smile.

While fans are heaping praises to the painter for her talent, they are equally missing the Chhichhore star who had taught everyone to lose hope in life despite several obstacles. He had taught everyone to battle all the obstacles and come out as winners in life through his movie.

Fans cannot believe that the star who himself went through several hurdles to become a superstar had committed suicide. Many till date feel that he was murdered in a pre-planned manner.

Even fans and political parties have demanded a CBI probe into the actor’s death.

Earlier, paying a tribute to the late actor, Sritam Banerjee, an artist from Kolkata, sketched several portraits of Sushant. In his latest ode to Sushant, he has painted the late actor with his beloved pet Fudge. He beautifully created a portrait of Sushant extending his hands to his dog fudge, a black Labrador sitting quietly in front. The picture speaks volumes about the pet missing Sushant after not finding him around the house anymore.

Sushant’s painting by Sritam Banerjee has gone viral on the internet and several fanclubs of the actor have been sharing the same on social media.