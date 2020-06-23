Mumbai: Hindi film industry drama queen Rakhi Sawant always finds a way to hit the limelight. While everyone is saddened by the death of the Chhichhore star Sushant Singh Rajput, Rakhi Sawant does not understand the seriousness of the matter.

The controversial actress has started speaking impudently about the late actor.

Sharing a video on her social media handle, Rakhi said that Sushant came in her dream and said that he will born as her son.

Yes! That is shocking! Fans are wondering as to how can a woman speak so silly things on such a serious issue. While fans, unable to bear the death of the star, are committing suicide, the statement of Rakhi Sawant is not only condemnable but of very poor taste.

Rakhi took to her Instagram handle Sunday to state that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput came in her dreams and told her that he will be reborn from her womb. She also said that Sushant has asked all the filmmakers, who had signed him for movies, to complete their films and incorporate a special item number featuring Rakhi in them.

This video of Rakhi Sawant has been viewed 1,098,272 times so far. Sushant’s fans are trolling Rakhi fiercely and pleading to block her account.

Worth mentioning, Sushant committed suicide by hanging himself in his Mumbai home 14 June. However, the reason for Sushant’s suicide has not been revealed yet. According to media reports, Sushant was suffering from depression for about 6 months. His medicines were also running. But for some time, he stopped taking medicines on time.