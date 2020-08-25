Mumbai: Two officers belonging to the Mumbai Police have been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The two police officers have been asked to visit the guest house where the CBI team is camping. However, one of the police officers is in hospital, while the other is under quarantine. Sources said that it will be some time before the two finally present themselves in front of the CBI team. The CBI has asked the officers to also bring some documents related to the case.

A CBI team has been camping here since Friday last after the Supreme Court ordered the probe agency to take over the case. So far the team has interrogated two of Rajput’s aides and his close friend Siddharth Pithani, accountant Rajat Mewati and chartered Sandeep Sridhar.

In spite rumour mills doing the rounds CBI has not yet summoned Rajput’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA Sandeep Sridhar joins CBI probe

Earlier in the day widening its probe into Rajput’s death the CBI started questioning his chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar and accountant Rajat Mewati.

Sridhar joined the CBI probe at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz area here . Later Sridhar was joined by Mewati, Pithani and Neeraj.

According to a CBI source, the agency will question Sridhar about the financial dealings of Rajput and enquire if there were any financial dealings with his girlfriend Rhea and her family members.

The agency will also question him about the expenses of Rajput and who handled his finances, debit cards, Internet banking and credit cards. It will also try to understand the pattern of Rajput’s bank transactions and his fixed deposits. This is for the first time that Sushant’s CA has joined the probe. Mewati was questioned by the CBI Monday too.