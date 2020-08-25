Mumbai: Widening its probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday started questioning his chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar along with his flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh.

Sridhar joined the CBI probe at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz area of Mumbai, where the CBI’s SIT is staying. Sridhar was joined by Pithani and Neeraj soon. This could be as there may have been discrepancies and the CBI is set to nail the lie.

According to a CBI source, the agency will question Sridhar about the financial dealings of Sushant and also ask if there were any financial dealings with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

The agency will also question about the expenses of Sushant and who handled his finances, debit cards, internet banking and credit cards. It will also try to understand the pattern of Sushant’s bank transactions and the fixed deposits.

This is for the first time that Sushant’s CA has joined the probe.

The CBI has since Thursday also questioned Sushant’s other staff Dipesh Sawant on multiple occasions after the team arrived in Mumbai from Delhi, following the apex court’s nod.

The CBI team along with the forensic experts has already visited Sushant’s flat Mont Blanc Apartment in Bandra twice with Sushant’s flatmate and personal staffs and recreated the crime scene. The team also twice went to the Waterstone resort where Sushant stayed for over two months.

The CBI team also visited the Cooper Hospital twice in last four days and spoke to the doctors, who carried the autopsy of the late actor. The source said, that the agency is likely to summon the doctors who carried the post mortem of Sushant in the coming days, as the time of death was missing in the seven-page report.

The CBI has already shared the autopsy report and other videos with AIIMS Forensic department for the medico-legal opinion. The source said that in the coming days it will also summon Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit and other accused named in the case, which it registered August 6 on the basis of the Bihar Police case on the orders of the Central government following a recommendation by the Bihar government.

Sushant’s father KK Singh had filed the case at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar police station July 25. The case was registered against Rhea, her parents, brother, Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda and unknown persons.

The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the money laundering angle in the matter. It has so far recorded the statement of Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh and his father in Delhi, besides another sister Meetu Singh, Rhea, her brother and father, Miranda, Shruti Modi, Pithani, Rumi Jaffery and several others in Mumbai.