Mumbai: The Mumbai Police, probing the case of alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has sent a letter to Yash Raj Films (YRF). They have sought details of the contracts Yash Raj Films had signed with Sushant Singh Rajput. This was disclosed by a police official here Friday.

Sushant’s prominent films

Rajput, 34, known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Chhichhore was found hanging in his Bandra apartment Sunday. As news of his death spread, it sent shockwaves in the film industry and elsewhere.

Police investigation on

“Police are investigating various angles, including that of professional rivalry, in the case,” the official said. So far, Bandra police have recorded the statements of over 13 people. Among them are Rajput’s family members and close friends like actor Rhea Chakraborty. Police have also talked to casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Police had talked to Rhea for more than seven hours probing various angles.

“Keeping in view the professional angle, police have started calling some prominent production houses for inquiry. As part of that, police Thursday sent a letter to Yash Raj Films. We are seeking details of all the contracts it had signed with the deceased actor,” a senior police officer said. “We have also asked for the copies of the contracts that Yash Raj Films had signed with the actor,” he added.

In the next few days, police may also call those people, who had played a role in signing of contracts between the actor and production houses. These were for the new projects, the officer said.

Association with YRF

Rajput had worked in two Yash Raj Films movies. The first was Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) directed by Maneesh Sharma. The second film in which he featured was Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015). It was directed by Dibakar Banerjee. His third film with the banner was supposed to be Paani directed by Shekhar Kapur. However, YRF had reportedly backed out of the project later.