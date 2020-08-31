Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Monday once again appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) for another round of questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Rhea and Showik arrived at the DRDO guesthouse for the fourth consecutive day.

The agency sources said that they will be questioned about Rhea and Sushant’s break-up; when she came to know about the death of the actor and how she managed to enter the mortuary of Cooper hospital.

Rhea will also be questioned about the drug chats and relations with film maker Sandeep Ssingh.

She has been questioned by the CBI for over 25 hour in last three days. On Friday she was questioned for over 10 hours, seven hours Saturday and eight hours Sunday.

Following the Supreme Court’s nod, the CBI arrived in Mumbai after they registered a case on the Centre’s orders August 6 following the complaint of Sushant’s father K.K. Singh in a Patna police station July 25.

CBI has till date questioned Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, personal staff Neeraj Singh, Dipesh Sawant and others.

The CBI team has also visited Cooper hospital twice and the Waterstone resort besides Sushant’s Bandra flat, where he was found dead June 14.