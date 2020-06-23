Mumbai: After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many things have come to the fore about his personal and professional life.

Investigations are still on to find why the actor took the extreme step to end his life. Police has recorded statements of Sushant’s close friends and others who he met before his death. Amid this, there was news that Sushant was going to get married in November.

No one knows who Sushant was going to marry. The actress Rhea Chakraborty was Sushant’s rumored girlfriend. So it was being speculated that Sushant was set to marry the actress.

Meanwhile, a video is now going viral on social media in which Sushant is talking about marrying a girl from Bihar.

His simplicity His simplicityRIP💔 Posted by Bihari Swag on Thursday, June 18, 2020

It is worth mentioning that Sushant was in a relationship with his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande for six years. They broke up in 2016.

In the video, Sushant is seen sitting with his fellow villagers and relatives when a woman asked the actor about his plans to get married. To this, Sushant replied by saying first they need to find her a girl and then he will think about getting married. When the lady asked again if he would be okay with a village girl, he replied by saying ‘why not!’

This video of Sushant talking like this in a ‘desi’ style is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

The 34-year-old Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai flat Sunday, 14 June 2020. It is believed that Sushant was under depression for the last six months and was undergoing treatment.