Mumbai: A video of our very own Sushant Singh Rajput trying his hands at salsa with Paatal Lok actress Swastika Mukherjee is winning hearts on social media. Swastika, Sushant’s co-star in the upcoming film Dil Bechara, has shared the behind the scene video of her dance with the late actor.

The two can be seen grooving to an old Bollywood classic playing in the background. Swastika shared the video on Instagram with a heartfelt note in Sushant’s memory.

She wrote, “HE danced with #kizie and then HE danced with me :-)…’d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love. Thank you, Mukesh @castingchhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever. #dilbechara #behindthescenes #momentstocherish #joyfultimes #aftershoot #sushantsinghrajput #shineon.”

The video has received lakhs of likes and comments. A fan wrote, “Ohhh how lively spirited.” Another reacted, “I’ll cry”. One more commented, “It breaks me though it heals me.”

Swastika, who was recently seen in the hit web show Paatal Lok, plays Sanjana Sanghi’s mother in Dil Bechara. She had earlier shared the screen with Sushant in the 2015 film, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

The actor had earlier shut the trolls who had judged her silence on Sushant’s death. Lashing at the trolls, she had posted a note about how “every person has a different coping mechanism.”

Ahead of the trailer release, Swastika had shared a sweet note in Sushant’s memory. It read, “I remember Sushant with a smile that would steal hearts. A person who would cheer up a dull day. A thinker, a believer, an amazing co actor and human. Someone who would say- ‘Arey, tension mat ley yaar, sab theek ho jaega!’ Sushant, our Manny, this is for you. Some journeys stay with us beyond our lives and this will forever be etched on my heart.”

Dil Bechara chronicles the story of a college girl, Kizie (Sanjana), who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Sushant), a survivor of osteosarcoma. It is an official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, which was based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name.