Mumbai: Chhichhore star Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. But as memories remain forever, fans have been sharing throwback videos, pictures and conversations to recall the times spent with the late actor.

Old videos of Sushant are also becoming quite viral these days. A video of Sushant has surfaced in which he is seen dancing happily with his Dil Bechara co-star and dancer Subbalakshmi.

This video has been shared by Sowbhagya Venkatesh, granddaughter of the veteran actress.

Her caption read, “Ammamma with Sushant, two of them full of positivity.”

Sushant can be seen very happy and enjoying the dance moves with Subbalakshmi. His smile reflects so much of positivity and energy. Fans cannot get enough of his smile and how happy he looks.

Taking a break on the sets of the Dil Bechara, they refreshed by indulging in crazy dancing. Sushant, who appeared amused at first, soon joined Subbalakshmi in some refreshing and energetic dance moves.

After watching this video no one could have thought that Sushant was under any kind of tension or depression. Fans are still unable to cope with his death.

Dil Bechara, which was originally named ‘Kizie Aur Manny’ (behind Sushant and his co-star Sanjana Sanghi’s names in the film), was unable to have a theatrical release and thus it would directly stream on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. It will be aired from July 24.

On the other hand, ever since Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, the police have been working day and night to investigate his case. The police have so far interrogated 23 people associated with Sushant, including his friend, family and some close people. Sushant’s final post-mortem report has come out, which shows that he died due to asphyxia.

Worth mentioning, A Hindi adaptation of the book and Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara marks Mukesh Chhabra’s debut as a director. The movie also launches Sanjana Sanghi in Hindi film industry.