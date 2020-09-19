Mumbai: It has been more than three months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away.

Sushant died 14 June. A week before that, June 8, his former manager Disha Salian allegedly died by suicide.

Now CBI is investigating Sushant’s case. According to reports, Sushant was quite upset after Disha’s death. The late actor’s last Instagram story was about Disha.

Disha’s death is also under investigation. Meanwhile, Sushant’s last Instagram story is going viral on social media. The Instagram page @justiceforsushi has shared this post which Sushant shared after Disha’s death.

Take a look:

Recently there were also reports that Disha’s lst call was to 100 but Mumbai Police termed it as just a rumour. Mumbai Police Friday said that her last phone call was to a friend.

“The last call from Disha Salian’s phone was made to her friend Ankita. The claim that she tried to dial 100 the last time, is false,” a Mumbai Police official said.

The clarification came after several rumours surfaced on the internet that she dialed 100 before her alleged suicide. Disha. Many claim that Sushant and DIsha’s deaths are connected and they have not died by suicide but were murdered.

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation (PIL) has also been filed in the Supreme Court for court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Disha’s death, stating that her death is interlinked with that of Sushant’s.