Mumbai: Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late Sushant Singh Rajput, has reacted to celebrities who have extended support for actress Rhea Chakraborty.

The late actor’s girlfriend Rhea was arrested Tuesday by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) in a drug case as part of the probe into Sushant’s death.

Several filmstars including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anurag Kashyap and Hansal Mehta, besides stars from the South such as Lakshmi Manchu, among many others lent support to Rhea. Many of them posted the “Let’s smash patriarchy” lines that were printed on her T-shirt as she arrived at the NCB office Tuesday.

The caption on her T-shirt read: “Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash patriarchy, Me and you.”

Shweta altered the lines and posted for her brother: “Roses are read, violets are blue, let’s stand for the right, me and you,” it read.

She captioned the post: “#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput.”

Shweta also gave a reply to what is being said about Sushant’s alleged marijuana smoking habit on social media in tweets that she also posted them on her Instagram.

“We can use our grey cells and figure out easily why thr are so many supporters rising all of sudden once the drug angle has come out. Be rest-assured we are not fools, just waiting for the whole truth to come out and then we’ll see whr r these supporters!”

“Dead can’t speak so blame it on the dead! Shame!! #WorldUnitedForSSRJustice.”

In another post on the photo-sharing website, Shweta wrote: “Don’t Worry, have patience! The whole truth will unfold eventually. Don’t pay any attention to the Naysayers and Paid PR. NCB, CBI and ED are doing an impeccable job, let’s have faith in them. And believe me #godiswithus.”

The late Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea was arrested in a drug-related case as part of investigation in the actor’s death probe. The NCB registered a case on request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged chats showed Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda had ordered for drugs.