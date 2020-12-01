Mumbai: Even though the actor is dead and gone for close to six months now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister is still struggling to cope up with the loss of her brother. However, Shweta Singh Kirti is determined to continue seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shweta took to her social media to remember Sushant through an old video interview and wrote: “In his own words… ‘If we are concerned about what we are doing and why we are doing it. We should sit together to come together, NOT FIGHT…’ #Justice4SushantSinghRajput.”

See links: https://twitter.com/shwetasinghkirt/status/1293759413413539842

https://twitter.com/shwetasinghkirt/status/1333630040001576964

https://twitter.com/Shumaira143/status/1333630441048338434

In the video, Sushant is seen talking about the importance of sitting together to make a change, instead of fighting together.

In another tweet, Shweta cited Sushant’s 2018 tweet to send a message of compassion and humanity. She shared a screenshot of Sushant’s tweet, which read: “Anything that brings us together could be ‘right’, everything that divides us should be ‘wrong’.”

In the tweet Sushant had used hashtags like Compassion, Kindness, Love, Humanity, Forgiveness, Gratitude, Wonder, Inspiration, Dreams, Divine and Future. She also stressed on the terms in the hashtag, and added the hashtag #SushantForever.

Last month, Shweta had revealed that it will take a long time for her to realise that her brother Sushant is no more. She had added that the healing process is slow.

Shweta also took to Instagram to share a note. She also thanked late actor Sushant’s fans for their constant support on the journey to seek justice for him. Sushant’s California-based sister Shweta keeps posting about her brother and sharing throwback videos.