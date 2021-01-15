Mumbai: Had he been alive he would have turned 35 in five days time. Yes we are talking about the handsome Sushant Singh Rajput. Well he is dead and gone, but the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput lives on. His fans and family members continue to miss him. His death sparked off a huge controversy in the Hindi film industry over nepotism, drug addiction and abetment to suicide. But then there are others like Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti who wants to remember Sushant for his good deeds only.

Sushant would have turned 35 January 21. It is a day that Shweta wants to celebrate in a unique manner. She has said Sushant’s fans should celebrate his birthday in a manner so that his memory lives on forever. “How about selflessly helping 3 people on Sushant’s Birthday and Praying for his Soul. We can even have 15 mins Global Meditation Session organised on his Birthday,” Shewta said Friday on Twitter.

She added: “And I would love to see more people performing on his songs and posting it on social media. Let’s celebrate his life and help spread love and joy.”

Along with her tweets, Shweta has posted a collage of pictures of Sushant stating time and again that he was one of the most loveable guys.

See links:

https://twitter.com/shwetasinghkirt/status/1349429992585773056

https://twitter.com/shwetasinghkirt/status/1349429993407795201

https://twitter.com/Shumaira143/status/1349428504119500800/photo/1

Currently the CBI is investigating the murder and abetment to suicide angle in the death of Sushant. The actor was found dead in his Bandra flat June 14 last year. Initially it was passed off as a case of death by suicide. However, after Sushant’s family raised questions about his girlfriend’s role in his death and moved the Supreme Court, the case was taken over by the CBI. Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in a drug-related case by the NCB. She was behind bars for close to a month before being released on bail.