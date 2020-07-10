Mumbai: The eponymous title track of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara released Friday. It left Sushant Singh Rajput’s admirers with a bundle of mixed emotions. They saw the late actor perform his final solo dance routine with panache.

Dil Bechara, directed by Rajput’s good friend Mukesh Chabbra, is the last movie the actor shot for before his death June 14. He was only 34.

Rahaman’s composition

Music-maestro AR Rahman has composed the album of the film, penned by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. Farah Khan has choreographed the song, beautifully capturing Rajput’s love for dance and camera.

Chhabra’s thoughts

Chabbra shared the story behind the making of the song on his Instagram page. He said Khan came on board the project without charging a single penny for choreographing the song. This is because she wanted to work with him and Rajput.

“And just like that, Bollywood’s best choreographer made #DilBechara’s title track happen and how. Presenting the magic of Sushant and the magic of the maestro AR Rahman to you…” Chabbra captioned the video.

Song of romance and friendship

The casting director-filmmaker said the music album of his directorial debut is an emotional rollercoaster of romance and friendship. It is the narrative of the film that takes it forward.

“Having AR Rahman aboard for the music of my directorial debut is a dream come true. What’s amazing about the genius of Rahman in this album is that it beautifies the narrative. And then it takes the film forward,” added Chhabra.

Farah turns emotional

The song, crooned by Rahman, was performed by Rajput in one shot. Farah said it was a delight to choreograph for someone who was so passionate about dancing.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCdAxN6AWuq/

“I remembred Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest. That’s the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show. We rehearsed a whole day and then finished shoot in half-a-day,” she wrote on Instagram.

Farah revealed what Rajput wanted as a prize for performing the dance routine in one shot. She said Rajput wanted her to treat him with home-cooked food.

“As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food from my house. I duly got for him. I see the song and all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it. Yes this song is very special to me,” Farah said.

‘Carefully-curated’ album

Oscar-winner Rahman said the album of the film is ‘carefully curated’. He added that Rajput’s memories make it even more special.

“Composing music doesn’t have any formula, it is a thing of the heart. When I write songs, I let them breathe for some time and then present it to the director. This whole album is carefully curated because the film has so much heart, and now, memories of Sushant,” the composer said.

Storyline of Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara, is an official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars. It is a story as based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name.

It chronicles the story of a college girl, Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi), who suffers from cancer. She then meets Manny (Rajput), a survivor of Osteosarcoma.

Fans in a frenzy

Soon after the release of the song, ‘#DilBecharaTitleTrack’ started trending on Twitter. Many remembered the actor for his dedication to the craft.

“Sushant did this whole performance in one take. Same level of energy throughout THIS IS EXCELLENT,” a fan posted on Twitter. Another user wrote, “Sushant put heart & soul into the dance. He was an underrated dancer, just brilliant here with step and expression.”