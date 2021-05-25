New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police Tuesday took two-time olympian Sushil Kumar to Chhatrasal Stadium and his flat in the national capital to further probe the case of the death of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

The Crime Branch sleuths took the wrestler first to the Chhatrasal Stadium here and questioned him. The police sleuths asked Kumar about the chain of events May 4, when their brawl took place, in which Dhankar was badly injured. Dhankar had succumbed to his injuries in the hospital later.

The police also took Kumar to the parking lot, where the brawl took place. Later, the forensic team joined the Delhi Police sleuths and collected material from the spot. The Crime Branch team them arrived at Kumar’s Model Town flat and questioned him again.

Kumar was arrested Sunday morning along with his aide Ajay Kumar, on the run for more than 18 days in several states after the death of wrestler Dhankar after the brawl May 4 at Chhatrasal stadium here.

According to Delhi Police officials, Kumar had travelled to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana during the 18-day-long cat and mouse chase game.

He was finally arrested from Delhi’s Mundka area on Sunday morning, when he had come to collect some cash and also borrowed a scooty from a national level player. The Delhi Police had also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on Kumar and Rs 50,000 on his aide Ajay.

Kumar was sent to six days’ custody by a Delhi court. On May 18, Kumar had moved an anticipatory bail plea in New Delhi’s Rohini court, but the court rejected it.

On May 4, two groups of wrestlers clashed with each other at Chhatrasal Stadium leading to the death of 23-year-old Dhankar due to injuries he sustained during the brawl. A Delhi court had also issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Kumar.

The Delhi Police had also issued a lookout notice for Kumar who won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and silver in the 2012 London Olympic Games.