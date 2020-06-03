Mumbai: A decade after her last Hindi film released, actor Sushmita Sen announced Tuesday her digital debut with ‘Disney+ Hotstar’s’ series Aarya. The actor will star in the title role in the ‘Hotstar Specials’ series, directed by Ram Madhvani. Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share the first look of the show. “Because of You… I am. Aapne bulaya aur hum chale aaye! Hotstar Specials presents #Aarya. Coming soon!” she posted the social media platform.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CA7vRCvhPZa/

Other details about the show are currently under wraps.

Sushmita, 44, announced her ‘second innings’ in showbiz in December 2019.

The former Miss Universe was last seen in the 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak, while Anees Bazmee’s multi-starrer comedy No Problem marked her last Hindi film in 2010. Sushmita is best known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Biwi No 1, Zor, Filhaal, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?.

Recently, Sushmita opened up about her struggle with the autoimmune condition, Addison’s disease, which she fought for over four years through ‘Nunchaku’ workout sessions.

Agencies