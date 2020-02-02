Cuttack: A Phulbani man, suspected to be affected by deadly coronavirus, has been kept at an isolation ward in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment. The suspected victim had been pursuing his MBBS at Southwest Medical University in China’s Sichuan province and had returned to India January 11.

According to SCBMCH emergency officer Dr Bhubananda Maharana, the man is presently under treatment and observation of a dedicated team of doctors. His blood sample would be collected and sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. “Our future course of action would largely depend on the report from NIV,” Maharana added.

Notably, the man after noticing his fever accompanied with cough and cold not subsiding even after a week approached the Kandhamal chief district medical officer (CDMO) seeking medical attention and informed him of his Chinese connection. He got himself admitted at Kandhamal district headquarters hospital (DHH) Friday.

Since the DHH is devoid all sorts of facilities to perform several tests and administer treatment for coronavirus, he was shifted to SCBMCH late Friday night.

Meanwhile, following the direction of the state health department, a team has been formed at SCBMCH under the leadership of SCBMCH’s additional superintendent Srikant Panda. While pulmonary department HOD Manoranjan Pattanayak is acting as the nodal officer of this team, HODs of medicine department, anesthesia department, ENT department, emergency officer and store officer are the members.

PNN