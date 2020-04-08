Rourkela: A man suspected to be infected with the pandemic COVID-19 allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from tree Wednesday night. The man was put under quarantine Matalgada under Gurundia panchayat of Sundargarh district, but managed to give authorities a slip and escaped. Then he hanged himself.

The deceased has been identified as Ananda Kumar Lakra (30).

Sources said, the youth had returned from Maharashtra, one of the worst affected states in India by coronavirus, approximately 45 days ago. However, only recently he developed flu-like symptoms for which he was put under quarantine near his locality.

However, Thursday morning his body was found hanging from a tree near the quarantine facility in the locality. On being informed, police reached the village, sent the body for post-mortem and launched a probe into the matter. Police are trying to find out how the youth managed to come out of quarantine in spite of being kept in isolation.

Odisha have so far reported 42 positive cases of COVID-19 with one death.

