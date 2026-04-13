Morada/Rasgovindpur: As many as 128 students of a government-run Ashram school, under the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Welfare department, at Kakabandh in Rasgovindpur block of Mayurbhanj district, fell ill Sunday and were admitted to a hospital, officials said.

The students complained of stomach pain and vomiting, triggering tension at the Rasgovindpur Community Health Centre, where they were undergoing treatment.

Agitated parents gathered at the facility and accused hostel authorities of negligence.

According to reports, the residential school houses around 290 students from Classes I to VIII.

The headmaster, Jayant Kumar Panigrahi, has been serving as the hostel superintendent for several years. The incident came to light around 9 am, when several students reported feeling unwell.

They were initially taken to the hospital by auto-rickshaws.

As the number of affected students rose to 128, all were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Attending physician Dr S Mandal said the students likely fell ill after consuming contaminated food. When contacted, Panigrahi said food had been served to students as per the prescribed menu.

“Pakhala, potato chutney and fried items were served in the morning,” he said.

However, Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Malati Marndi, who visited the spot and reviewed the situation, said upma was supposed to be served as per the menu, but pakhala had been given instead.

She added that some students had skipped meals, which may have contributed to their condition.

Marndi said an inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.