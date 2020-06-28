Bhubaneswar: The state government has revoked the suspension of IAS officer Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya and reinstated him as the Secretary, Board of Revenue, Cuttack, sources said Sunday.

Upadhyaya was arrested by the Vigilance sleuths December 30, 2019 on charges of accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe from the representative of a private firm.

“This Department order No. 14147/AIS dated 17.06. 2020 regarding extension of suspension of Dr. Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, IAS w.e.f. 27.06.2020 is hereby superseded,” read the letter.

Earlier, the anti-corruption wing of the state police had written to the Horticulture department asking to furnish details regarding Upadhyaya’s assets, sources said.

In its reply, the Horticulture department had informed Vigilance sleuths that Upadhyaya had not submitted any information on his assets. Horticulture department had claimed that Upadhyaya had worked as its director from August 20, 2018 to December 30, 2019. During that period, Upadhyaya’s net salary was Rs 14,35, 830 while his gross salary was Rs 17,60,935.

During his tenure as Horticulture director, Upadhyaya had not withdrawn money from his provident fund. Similarly, the IAS officer had not sought any permission from the Horticulture department to buy any property. “Upadhyaya had not submitted any information on his assets. Besides, he had not informed the department reading his spouse’s occupation and earnings. The IAS officer had not sought the required permission to accept any gift from any source,” said the Vigilance department in its reply.