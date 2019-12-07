Jajpur: Suspended tipsy teacher of Balia primary school under Lembo panchayat in Sukinda block of Jajpur district was Saturday arrested for making students kneel down on the road. He was later produced in a local court.

Makaranda Mohanta, the accused teacher, used to come to school in an inebriated state most days. There were allegations against him that he often tortured and gave corporal punishment to the students. The villagers had warned him on many occasions, asking him to get his behaviour mended. But nothing worked.

Last Wednesday, he came to school in an inebriated state. Later he scolded the students and asked them to kneel down on the road while leaving his motorcycle lying on the ground nearby.

Following the order, students knelt down in the middle of the road, holding their ears. Later, he asked some of the local people to click a photo of him with the children while they were still on their knees on the background. Some parents who recorded the entire episode in their mobile phones uploaded the video and pictures on social media platforms.

Taking serious note of the incident, the district education department had suspended him.

PNN