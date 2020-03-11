New Delhi: Lok Sabha passed a motion Wednesday to revoke the suspension of seven Congress members with immediate effect. The seven are: Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla. They were all suspended March 5 for the remaining period of the Budget session for gross misconduct.

The motion was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and passed by a voice vote. Speaker Om Birla then announced that the suspension stands revoked with immediate effect.

In a separate development, after staying away for almost a week from the proceedings in the House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla returned Wednesday to the Chair. Members of the Lower House welcomed his return, from an undeclared self-imposed exile, and assured him of maintaining the decorum of the House.

Birla’s absence from the House was conspicuous from March 4 till March 6 when Parliament was adjourned till March 11. Sources had attributed the Birla’s undeclared self-imposed absence to his being deeply hurt by the disturbances that caused constant adjournment of House proceedings.

Speaking on the return of Birla in the Speaker’s Chair, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “Whatever the decision will be taken, the BJP will accept it and all leaders will follow it. We will follow your final order.”

Agencies