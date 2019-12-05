BHUBANESWAR: After a decade-long success, India’s mega fashion expo ‘Sutraa’ is coming back to the Temple City on December 9 and 10 at Pal Heights Hotel.

Sutraa aims to promote fashion throughout all B-cities. The leading lifestyle expo has already conducted over 350 successful events across the country India.

More than 60 exhibitors are all set to sell their best products in various categories. From ethnic Indian apparel to international western wear, from smart casuals to trendy chic, from prêt lines to couture, from accessories to garments, and from home décor to lifestyle products, there will be something for every disposition at the event.

It is Sutraa’s vision is to provide patrons’ best selection of well curated fashion and lifestyle products, at a marquee venue in a relaxed and an upscale environment. The organisers put in endless hours to get organised, sync design elements with strong branding focus that gets reflected at the expo.

With these ideals, Sutraa has set new standards and ushered new trends in the world of fashion. The expo gives one the platform to meet up and gain face to face contact with the leading vendors that will help one look fashionable.

Sutraa aims to provide a plethora of styles and designs catering to every woman’s needs and wants for their big day. Shop for the hottest colours of the season and newest silhouettes at the mega event, which exhibits the dynamic accumulation of high quality originator attire, home-stylistic theme, couture embellishments, adornments, footwear and more.