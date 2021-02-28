Bhubaneswar, Feb 27: Lifestyle exhibition Sutraa kicked off in the city Saturday. The expo showcased more than 40 stalls varying from precious to fashion jewellery, ethnic kurta and palazzos, silk and Rajasthani sarees, food items, home decor and more.

Interacting with Orissa POST, Akash Nagdev, a seller of fashion jewellery, said, “This year the focus is on summer collection and jewellery is lightweight yet classy in looks and is affordable for every buyer. We have already sold more than half of our products on day one and hoping to sell out more.”

The expo follows each and every Covid guidelines. What really caught up the fascination of buyers is silver-coated puja idols and gift items from Luxcraft. Home decors of silver and porcelain cups and saucers were also available at the stall. Vishkha Dev, a corporate gift expert, said, “We are always on the lookout for such items for corporate gifting and this year I have found my choice at Luxcraft which is selling amazing gift items.” The expo will conclude Monday and it wishes to offer a summer sale to all its clients and new buyers.