A CCTV video of a jaw-dropping accident is making the rounds on social media. The video shows that a tyre of a Scorpio SUV burst, causing the vehicle to collide with the divider and overturn nearly eight times.

According to a source, the mishap took place on Purvanchal Expressway Saturday. The incident, which occurred near Ghazipur, left seven people injured, including four children.

In the video it can be seen that the tyre burst unexpectedly, causing the driver to lose control of the Scorpio. The Scorpio then crashed into the median divider before flipping over eight times.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by journalist Smriti Sharma.

Ghazipur: 7 injured as SUV overturns on Purvanchal expressway. Family was traveling from Delhi to Bihar and the accident took place on Purvanchal expressway in Ghazipur district. pic.twitter.com/Thv0fjh8an — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) February 10, 2025

Following the mishap, emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene, and all seven occupants were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The video highlights the precaution for drivers to regularly check the condition of their vehicles, especially tyres, to avoid such incidents.

PNN