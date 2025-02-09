Cinema and Indians have a love-hate relationship. When people do not like a film, they denounce it. But, if a film strikes a chord in their hearts, fans shower an enormous amount of love as can be seen after the re-release of the film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’.

Many videos are surfing on various social media platforms depicting the jam-packed theatres following ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ re-release.

However, one of the videos has drawn maximum attention of ‘X’ users.

The viral video was shared by an ‘X’ user named ‘SUPERSTAR UNNI MUKUNDAN FANS’ in which a man can be seen behaving weirdly during the casting roll of the film.

In the viral video, the man is deliberately banging his head on the floor softly and thumping the ground with his fists.

North Indian people crying and heartbroken inside theaters after watching Sanam Teri Kasam re-release…😭😭😭💔💔💔 Sanam Teri Kasam – A Cult Classic movie of Bollywood…🫶🫶🫶❤️❤️❤️#SanamTeriKasam pic.twitter.com/dtg2gmHu3q — SUPERSTAR UNNI MUKUNDAN FANS (@ssumfans) February 8, 2025

This over-the-top reaction has garnered some interesting comments from ‘X’ users.

One user wrote: “In chapriyon ke karan ghar wale movie dekhne nahi le jate” (For people like these, my family members have stopped taking me to the theatres).

In chapriyon ke karan ghar wale movie dekhne nahi le jate🤡 — 𝓗𝓲 𝓡𝓲𝓲𝓲 ᯓᡣ𐭩 (@hiiRii01) February 8, 2025

Another user tweeted: “Stretcher lao koi bhai k liye” (Somebody bring a stretcher for this man).

Stretcher lao koi bhai k liye 😂😂 — Zeya⁷ 🌻 (@NochusTime) February 8, 2025

One comment read: “Bhai ne movie dil pr le li” (Brother took this movie by his heart).

Bhai ne movie dil pr le li🥹 — Manu Harsana (@manu_gurjar7801) February 8, 2025

Another user wrote: “Gosh people are do dramatic, its just a movie guys relax.”

Gosh people are do dramatic 😄 its just a movie guys relax — Rose🦋 (@Rose11347228) February 8, 2025

It’s worth noting that Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, is experiencing a remarkable resurgence, nine years after its initial release. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the 2016 romantic drama has become an unexpected hit among the latest movie arrivals in theatres. In terms of ticket sales, the film is outperforming all other Hindi releases by a wide margin on BookMyShow.

