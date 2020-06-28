Korukonda, June 28: After few days break, Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district has become turbulent again. Outrage against the state government and border security force (BSF) as well loomed large Sunday forenoon, alleging exploitation of innocent tribals.

Local tribals congregated in a Prajameli at Gorasetu in large numbers to burst out their anger and dissatisfaction. Hundreds of tribals raised slogans against BSF overact. Even if local tribals have been suffering administrative neglect and apathy for past several years, the state government has closed its eyes to development in the region. The state government has been using BSF against tribals, they alleged.

They also warned the district administration that, they will raise their traditional weapons as a token of protest, if issues pertaining to their interests will not be addressed in the future days. It was decided in the Prajameli that they would not hesitate even to the extent to enter into fierce battle with BSF, for the alleged overact and manoeuvre.

Worthy to note, as few local tribal labourers were returning home from their workplace June 24, they were allegedly beaten up by BSF personnel at Daralabeda area of Swabhiman Anchal. It is said that, they were mistaken to being in connection with Maoists.

Moreover, the BSF security guards are said to have detained them on their way back and blank fired at these tribal labourers, along with threatening with dire consequences. Such an incident has sparked resentment in the region and united local tribals for upheaval.

On the other hand, local tribals demanded in Prajameli for immediate restoration of motor launch service which was ceased three months back, following imposition of lockdown restrictions. They have been facing utter difficulties in crossing the Gurupriya river.

PNN