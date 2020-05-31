Korukonda: Malkangiri district witnessed a Prajameli (people’s movement) as over 2,000 people in the Swabhiman Anchal (earlier cut-off areas) staged a demonstration protesting constant neglect and lack of developmental initiatives by the government at Gokuli village under Nakamamudi panchayat in this block, a report said.

According to belated reports reaching here, the residents most of who are tribals are from Jodamba, Panasput, Jantri, Andrahal and Nakamamudi panchayats. All the four panchayats are in Chitrakonda block while Nakamamudi is in Korukonda block. They protested against the alleged lackadaisical attitude of the district administrations in providing basic amenities to them.

They alleged that they are neglected in every sphere of life like education, healthcare, drinking water and roads and are forced to live a life of drudgery and obscurity.

They claimed that it is a dream for their children to get a balanced diet while they have been deprived of education as no teacher ever comes to school. Among them, those who manage to go outside and complete their Plus II and Plus III have remained unemployed due to lack of jobs.

Residents demanded the government to allow formation of a new panchayat at Muduliguda with the bifurcation of Nakamamudi panchayat as it is not always possible to travel to Nakamamudi panchayat in country boats risking their lives. Nakamamudi gram panchayat (GP) has 54 villages.

People of some villages have to take detour and travel around 70 km to reach the panchayat headquarters to purchase essentials, collect PDS ration and for other purposes. They have to travel in country boats by risking our lives to cross Chitrakonda reservoir to reach the panchayat office, said a resident Khajuriguda village.

The agitating residents also claimed that many government welfare schemes intended for them never reach them. They alleged that they are deprived of education as the schools and Anganwadi centres only exists in pen and paper as school teachers and Anganwadi workers are not coming to their village due to lack of road connectivity, said another villager.

Healthcare service is a misnomer for them as it’s never available to them at time of needs. As a result, they resort to traditional healers and witchcraft practitioners when someone falls sick. They warned to intensify their movement in coming days if the state government does not take urgent steps to fulfill their demands.

