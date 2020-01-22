Champua: The government lays much importance on effective implementation of Swachh Bharat, but an inordinate delay in clearance of bills has left beneficiaries fuming in tribal-dominated Champua NAC of Keonjhar, a report said.

The Champua NAC authorities had taken a lot of measures to make the area free of open defecation. Toilet construction was part of the drive while residents were made aware of the hazards of open defecation.

Scores of people were issued work orders about a year ago. They have even completed their toilets.

“A year or more has passed since we built our toilets, but out bills have not been cleared till date,” said some beneficiaries.

Take the instance of Nuagan-Chandrasekhapur. After formation of Champua NAC, the village was neither the part of the panchayat or of the NAC.

After repeated complaints from the residents, the tribal-dominated village was brought under the NAC.

Residents alleged, till date there has been no noticeable development in the village. A year ago, the NAC authorities allotted toilets to each household after conducting an awareness drive.

People had constructed their toilets with their own funds while construction of some toilets were left halfway. Locals said, some of them have not been able to built septic tanks for lack of funds.

Surprisingly, incomplete toilets are being used as shelters for fowls.

Among score of beneficiaries like Jiban Munda, Bhaskar Mahakud, Sambhari Munda, Sanghrai Munda, Krushan Munda and Paulesh Munda have not yet received their funds. They have expressed their displeasure, saying they are exhausted by running from pillar to post for bill payment, but to no avail.

Social activists said given this scenario, the objective of Swachh Bharat has been defeated in this backward tribal-dominated pocket.

This scenario is also the same in other areas too.

Executive officer-in-charge of Champua, Suryamani Pattajoshi said that no complaint was received in this regard. “We will take step in this direction,” he added.