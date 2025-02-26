A recent viral video from Pune has captured a group of hooligans, armed with machetes, vandalising shops in a local market. The footage, seemingly recorded from an elevated vantage point, shows the assailants wreaking havoc, instilling fear among shopkeepers.

In a swift response, Pune police officers arrived on two-wheelers and confronted the unruly individuals. The officers apprehended the vandals, effectively restoring order to the area. This decisive action has garnered widespread praise on social media platforms, with many lauding the police for their prompt and effective intervention.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by journalist Tushar Rai.

फैसला ऑन द स्पॉट

पुलिस की त्वरित कार्रवाई, पब्लिक “केस ऑन डिलीवरी” कहकर सराह रही। व्यवस्था म़े सख्ती की सटीक लोकेशन पुष्टि नहीं लेकिन वर्क सराहनीय. लोकेशन की जानकारी हो तो कब, कहां क्या माजरा लिख सकते हैं! pic.twitter.com/gCzHjK4WzZ — Tushar Rai (@tusharcrai) February 24, 2025

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police stated, “We will not tolerate any form of vandalism or hooliganism in Pune. The police will take stern action against those found guilty.”

The incident has sparked discussions about the increasing audacity of such groups and the necessity for robust law enforcement. The Pune police’s rapid response in this scenario serves as a reassuring example of their commitment to maintaining public safety and order.

PNN