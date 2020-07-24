Mumbai: T-series Friday filed an FIR against fraudsters for impersonating company chairman Bhushan Kumar to lure aspiring actors and artists.

The company came to know that some people were raising money from struggling artists to audition for the film Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

Acting on reports, the company has registered a case at Amboli police station under sections 415, 416, 417, 419 and 420 of IPC forgery for the purpose of cheating under Section 468 of IPC, infringement under Section 63 of the Indian Copyright Act and disparagement of the name, reputation, character, brand image of Bhushan Kumar and T-Series in the industry and among members of the general public, as well as for various offences committed under the Information Technology Act, 2000 including but not limited to identity theft u/s 66C, cheating by personation u/s 66D etc.

In their statement, a T-Series spokesperson said, “The intention of such unknown persons seems very clearly to illegally ride upon the name and reputation of Mr.Bhushan Kumar and/or T-Series and in doing so they are not only taking undue advantage of gullible aspiring actors/artists but are also maligning the reputation of T-Series and our Managing Director Mr.Bhushan Kumar in the industry.”

Significantly, such cases have also come up earlier. Earlier, some people were committing similar fraud in the name of Salman Khan. At the same time, a similar case came to light involving Akshay Kumar.