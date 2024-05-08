Port Moresby: Assad Vala will lead Papua New Guinea’s 15-member squad at the T20 World Cup, starting from June 1 in the West Indies and USA. Leg-spinning all-rounder CJ Amini will be the vice-captain.

This will be Papua Bew Guinea’s second appearance at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after they book the spot for this year’s competition via the East Asia-Pacific regional final in July 2023.

Vala is one of 10 players from their 2021 campaign, with 2021 reserve member Jack Gardner this time picked in the 15-player group.

The PNG depart Port Moresby May 13 and will undergo a preparation camp for 9 days before moving to Trinidad for the support period and two official warm-up matches.

“Our preparations have been going really well for the last couple of weeks with our coach Tatenda leading the way. It’s been tough over the last two weeks specifically with our strength and conditioning and skills training. But it’s been really good preparing the boys for this important tournament coming up. Very minor injuries, nothing serious, we are feeling good and ready for the World Cup. Hopefully all the work we’ve been doing with Tatenda will pay off.

“The energy has also been great within the team! For some of the boys who went to the last T20 World Cup, it’s a different feeling now with a lot of the training because the last time was during Covid, and the preparation wasn’t as good as what we’re going through now. I am looking forward to this event because I know we are going to do well,” said skipper Vala.

Papua New Guinea begins their campaign with a tough first-up encounter with hosts West Indies June 2, before meeting Uganda June 5. They face Afghanistan June 13 before taking on New Zealand to round out group-stage action.

Papua New Guinea squad: Assadollah Vala (c), CJ Amini (vc), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura