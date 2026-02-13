New Delhi: India’s preparations for the high-voltage T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan have been hit by an injury scare, with captain Suryakumar Yadav indicating that top-ranked T20 batter Abhishek Sharma could miss the match due to illness.

Yadav said Sharma is still not fully recovered and may sit out one or two more matches, raising doubts over his availability for Sunday’s game against Pakistan in Colombo.

Sharma was recently admitted to a Delhi hospital after suffering a stomach infection. He was ruled out of India’s match against Namibia Thursday.

In his absence, Sanju Samson was included in the playing XI and opened the innings, scoring a quick 22 off eight balls, including two sixes. If Sharma remains unavailable, Samson could get another opportunity at the top.

Former England opener Nick Knight said the situation could be a big chance for Samson to prove himself at the highest level.

India is scheduled to travel to Colombo Friday and will have only one day to prepare for the match at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Pakistan has already played and won two matches in Colombo, giving them an edge in adapting to the conditions.

Despite the boycott calls, Pakistan made a U-turn from their decision after being pressured by associate nations and will face India February 15 in Colombo.