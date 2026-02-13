Chennai: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl against the USA in a T20 World Cup match Friday.

Netherlands, who have two points, brought in right-arm pacer Kyle Klein in place of Timm van der Gugten for the crucial Group A game.

USA, who are yet to open its account, has made three changes. They have brought in Saiteja Mukkamalla, Nosthush Kenjige and Ali Khan in place of Andries Gous, Ehsan Adil, and Saurabh Netravalkar.

Teams:

USA: Monank Patel (w/c), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen.