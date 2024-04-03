Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu, tied the nuptial knot with her long-time partner, the Badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur last month. Now, the glimpses from their wedding ceremony have surfaced on the Internet.

In a video, which is being widely circulated on social media, Taapsee, dressed in a red coloured Punjabi wedding outfit, can be seen walking towards Mathias as she dances to the Punjabi folk song ‘Chitta Kukkar’ playing in the background.

The track is a Pakistani Punjabi wedding folk song and has over the years been used in different renditions. The most recent is the rendition used in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ titled ‘Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge’.

In the video, Taapsee dances in swag wearing a pair of sunglasses over the wedding outfit, and gets up on the stage to hug her husband. Taapsee’s sister Shagun Pannu and their gang of girls walked with the bride.

As the two embrace each other, people around them shower the couple with flower petals. The wedding festivities were an intimate affair with very few people from the industry attending the wedding.

Actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee in ‘Thappad‘ and ‘Dobaara‘ joined the wedding celebrations along with auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is also Taapsee’s good friend. Screenwriting couple Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were also at the event.

Mathias, who hails from Denmark, is a badminton player-turned-coach. He made his international debut in 1998. He rose to world number 1 in doubles and currently coaches the Indian team in doubles. He won the men’s doubles silver medal at the 2012 Olympics in London, and a silver at the 2013 World Championship. Taapsee and Mathias reportedly started dating around her Hindi film debut in 2013.

IANS