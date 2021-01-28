Mumbai: In the begging of the first month of 2021, there has been a spurt in shooting of new films and other activities.

In 2020, the film industry stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but thanks ti a decrease in cases, shooting of films has once again begun.

Actress Taapsee Pannu has now begun preparations for her next film Shabaas Mithu after wrapping up Rashmi Rocket. It is a biopic of the women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj. Taapsee will be seen in the lead role.

For our captain cool @M_Raj03 and all her #WomenInBlue 🏏 🇮🇳 #ShabaashMithu @rahuldholakia @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios pic.twitter.com/8ZK5yNfGZK — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 27, 2021

Tapsee is taking cricket training from coach Nooshin Al khadeer.

Taapsee stated in his statement that she had never played cricket before. She is a huge fan of this game and has been a mere spectator.

Shabaash Mittu is directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven. The film is an inspiring tale of the captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, Mithali Raj.

Apart from this, Taapsee even has Loop Lapeta in her kitty and Haseen Dilruba waiting in the pipeline for a release.

Besides Shabaash Mittu, many sports biopics are currently under construction in the Hindi film industry including badminton player Saina Nehwal’s biopic, in which Parineeti Chopra plays Saina. At the same time, Harshvardhan Kapoor is in the character of Abhinav Bindra, who won Olympic gold in shooting.