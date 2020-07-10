Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu feels proud to be a part of the multi-starrer film Mission Mangal.

Friday, Taapsee took to Instagram and shared the reasons why she said yes to the movie, which revolves around the all-women team of scientists who made India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) possible.

Apart from Taapsee, Mission Mangal also features Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi.

Recalling working on it, Taapsee wrote: “One of the first few days of Mission Mangal shoot… I remember how excited we all were to work with each other. This set was no less than a happy land of people who really wanted to create something we can all be proud of.

“I remember I said yes to this film for 2 major reasons , one was because I wanted to be a part of this story which is something to cherish for years to come. Secondly I wanted to be a part of this beautiful ensemble of actors I know will have energy worth celebrating every moment.”

Released in 2019, Mission Mangal emerged as one of the highest grossing films.

Speaking of Taapsee’s upcoming projects, she will be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.