Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu has commenced shooting for her upcoming thriller Gandhari directed by Joram Filmmaker Devashish Makhija.

The actor has dropped some interesting images without revealing her face from the first day of her shoot on Instagram. In all the images, the actress’ back is towards the camera. She is seen wearing a long skirt paired with a red shirt and her hair is tied up with ribbons.

Taapsee shared those images and wrote, “Dear God, grant my request so that I may never deviate from doing good deeds. That, I shall have no fear of the enemy when I go into battle and with determination I will be victorious That, I may teach my mind to only sing your praises. And when the time comes, I should die fighting heroically on the field of battle ||231|| Let the war begin! Gandhari.”

“Gandhari promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission,” reads the plot description from streaming giant Netflix, reports variety.com.

Gandhari marks Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee’s sixth collaboration after back-to-back success with

Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dilruba, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba and many more.

Talking about the Haseen Dilruba franchise, where she played the role of Rani Kashyap.

Talking about Haseen Dillruba, a romantic thriller film directed by Vinil Mathew. It also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The film premiered in July 2021. It follows a woman, who is suspected of killing her husband and narrates an interesting story about her marriage while investigating police officers looking for clues to arrest her.

A sequel titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba premiered on Netflix in August 2024. The original cast was joined by Sunny Kaushal. The film follows from where the first part left, where escaping from the police in Agra, Rani and Rishu decide to elope together. When their plan goes awry, Rani seeks a helping hand from a kind admirer.

Gandhari is the second project under Kanika Dhillon’s banner Kathha Pictures post the success of mystery drama Do Patti and for this action drama, the ace producer has roped in highly acclaimed director Devashish Makhija known for his movies like Bhonsle, Joram and others.

Taapsee was last seen in Khel Khel Mein directed by Mudassar Aziz. Based on the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.