Mumbai: Actors Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin have announced the release date of their film Looop Lapeta. The film has been slated to hit screens October 22.
Posting a 12-second announcement video, they asked fans to “brace” themselves for the comic thriller.
“Brace yourself to meet Savi and Satya….. #LooopLapeta in theatres this October 22, 2021, a comic thriller we rarely get !” posted Taapsee.
View this post on Instagram
Tahir wrote: “Get ready for the ride of your ‘life’ with Savi and Satya… #LooopLapeta in theatres on October 22, 2021!”
View this post on Instagram
Taapsee has been treating her fans regularly with stills and snippets about the film.
Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run.
Leave a Reply