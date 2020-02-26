Indore: The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh announced Tuesday a three-month exemption from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) to the upcoming Taapsee Pannu-starrer film Thappad.

The film which is directed by Anubhav Sinha, deals with the issue of domestic violence and is set to release Friday. A top official of the Commercial Tax Department said the film was exempted from SGST in view of its subject and message. Single-screen cinemas and multiplexes have been asked not to collect SGST on tickets of the film, the official informed.

At present, movie tickets carry 18 percent GST – SGT and Central Goods and Services Tax at nine per cent each.

In the film, Pannu plays an upper-middle class educated woman who is forced to continue in her marital relationship even after her husband slaps her.

Pannu was among members of the film fraternity who had condemned police crackdown on students of Jamia Milia while accusing the government of trying to stifle the voices of dissent against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Recently, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak was also declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh even as BJP supporters called for a boycott of the film over the actor’s support for the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University who were attacked by masked goons.

PNN & Agencies