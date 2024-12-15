New Delhi: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away December 15 due to heart complications, a source said.

Hussain was admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital after experiencing heart-related problems, the source added.

In his career spanning six decades, the musician has worked with several renowned international and Indian artistes, but it was his 1973 musical project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH ‘Vikku’ Vinayakram that brought together Indian classical and elements of jazz in a fusion hitherto unknown.

The percussionist, one of India’s most celebrated classical muscians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

PNN & Agencies