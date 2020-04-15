Mumbai: A 55-year-old resident of Dharavi, who had attended the last month’s religious meet at Delhi’s Nizamuddin, succumbed to COVID-19 Wednesday. The man was undergoing treatment at Sion hospital, said a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official. He had tested positive for coronavirus April 10.

Dharavi toll increasing

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Dharavi increased to eight, said the official of BMC. The slum colony at the heart of this city has so far recorded 60 coronavirus cases. Five of the cases have come in the last 12 hours, the official informed.

All the new patients – three males and two females – are from the Mukund Nagar locality of Dharavi.” Contact-tracing of high risk contacts of new patients is under progress. Special teams are visiting each and every house in vicinity of the affected patients,” informed the official.

BMC declaration

The official said the man who died Wednesday was staying in an apartment opposite Dr Baliga Nagar in Dharavi. He had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz last month in Delhi.

The mega gathering at the Tablighi Jamaat’s headquarters in Nizamuddin had emerged as a key source of COVID-19 spread in the country.

Agencies