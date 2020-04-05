Chennai: Immigration officials at Chennai International Airport Sunday detained 10 Malaysian nationals who had travelled to India under tourist visa and had attended the conference held by Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month.

They had concealed their participation in the Delhi conference and had come here. The ten are part of 127 Malaysian group that was stranded in the country due to the 21-day lockdown and was ready to fly on a special flight to Kuala Lumpur. The flight was arranged by the Malaysian government.

According to officials, the ten Malaysians had gone to Tenkasi and other places in Tamil Nadu by road. They came to Chennai and tried to fly back without subjecting to any medical tests and hid about their participating in the Delhi Islamic conference.

The immigration officials found their participation in Tablighi Jamaat conference and detained the 10 Malaysians and allowed the flight to take off with 117 passengers.

The detained Malaysians have been handed over to Tamil Nadu police and the state Health Department has been notified.

“We will be taking their samples and the results will be obtained fast,” a Health Department official said.

