New Delhi: Celebrated actress Tabu has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights against the alleged unauthorised use of her name, image, likeness and other identity attributes, including through artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content and digital impersonation.

The matter came up for hearing before a single-judge Bench of Justice Jyoti Singh, who took note of certain discrepancies in the pleadings filed on behalf of the actress.

During the proceedings, Justice Singh asked senior advocate Swathi Sukumar, appearing for Tabu, to file a fresh memo of parties after observing that the existing memo did not correctly mention details of some of the defendants.

The judge remarked that accurate particulars of all parties were necessary for proper adjudication of the case and directed that the defects be rectified.

Following this, the Delhi High Court deferred further hearing in the matter and listed it for August 6.

Tabu’s plea is understood to raise concerns over unauthorised commercial exploitation and misuse of her identity and likeness in the digital space.

The development comes amid a growing number of personality rights disputes before the Delhi High Court involving allegations of AI-generated impersonation, deepfakes, fake endorsements, and unauthorised commercial exploitation of public figures’ identities.

The case adds to a growing list of high-profile personalities invoking their personality and publicity rights before the Delhi High Court. In recent months, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, actors Arjun Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, singer Jubin Nautiyal, film-maker Karan Johar, podcaster Raj Shamani, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, and actor Naga Chaitanya have secured or sought court protection against the unauthorised use of their identity, likeness, or AI-generated imitations.