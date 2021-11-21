Jajpur: With previously sanctioned mega lift irrigation (LI) projects yet to be completed, a technical advisory committee (TAC) has recently put up a fresh proposal for nine LI projects including two in Kendrapara, farmers from Jajpur district Sunday said.

According to the proposal, the fresh mega projects, if approved, will be constructed with a total cost of Rs 455.47 crore.

It is said that, after completion, the new projects will irrigate a total of 12,914 hectares of farmland, including Bodua, Malipur, Dharampur, Kantipur, Bangara and Saidapur areas under Binjharpur block and Panasa under Sadar block in Jajpur district along with Olavar and Kalashpur areas in Kendrapara. Water from the Kharasuan, Kani and Brahmani rivers will be lifted for the purpose of irrigating the targeted farmlands.

As land acquisition and environment clearance will not be required for the proposed projects, the administration will be able to easily take up the construction works. The TAC’s proposal awaits the approval of chief engineer (planning). However, many farmers in Jajpur questioned if the mega LI projects will be completed at all.

Also read: Rourkela becomes only Odisha city to get One-Star rating in Swachh Survekshan 2021

Odisha government started the construction of previous LI projects during FY 2011-12 to irrigate farmlands on higher elevations in Jajpur by lifting water from nearby rivers. The projects are yet to be completed.

The previous LI projects were targeted to irrigate 12,800 hectares of farmland in Badachana, Bari, Dharmasala, Sadar and Rasulpur blocks of Jajpur. Several pump houses were also constructed at a total expenditure of around Rs 500 crore near Kelua, Birupa, Tantighai, Dudhei and Kharasrota rivers in the district, the farmers said.

It was then targeted that the projects after completion would irrigate 2,000 hectares of farmland in Badachana, 3,700 hectares in Bari, 5,400 hectares in Dharmasala and Korei areas and 1,700 hectares in Sadar. Construction work in some of the LI projects is going on at a tardy pace and some others became defunct after commissioning.

PNN