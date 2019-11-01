Mumbai: Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana one of those Hindi film couples who stuck to each other even during the worst phases of their lives.

Today on their 11th marriage anniversary both penned sweet posts for each other on social media. Tahira posted a heartfelt message along with adorable throwback photos from their wedding year 2008. In one of the photos, Tahira can be seen standing with Ayushmann while facing their backs to the camera and smiling from ear to ear. In the other picture, the couple can be seen dressed in bridal garments while posing for the camera on the day of their wedding.

Sharing the photo, Tahira wrote, “11 years back we had each other’s asses and still do! Happy anniversary @ayushmannk (This one’s from our sangeet and marriage. And I remember my heart was pounding, beating, bouncing 10 times faster and still does though the reasons might have changed! Kidding you still get to me just like before.”

While Ayushmann wrote, “Eleven years with this beautiful girl. Got butterflies of all kinds while posting this picture. Umm Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap.”

It is worth mentioning that the couple was dating each other since their college days. The duo has two children together. Their son Virajveer was born in 2012 and their daughter Varushka was born in 2014.

On professional front, Ayushmann starrer Bala which also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar is slated to release November 7, 2019.