Mumbai: Little Taimur Ali Khan, son of Hindi film couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, has given creative twist to the Ganpati idol.

On Twitter, mom Kareena has posted a do-it-yourself (DIY) idol made of legos, which she says is made by Taimur.

“Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year… But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us. Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone’s health and safety,” Kareena wrote as the caption.

In the image, the toddler is seen sitting with folded hands.

Taimur is Kareena and Saif’s first born. The couple tied the knot October 16, 2012. Taimur was born December 20, 2016.

August 12, Kareena and Saif announced that they were expecting a new addition to the family.