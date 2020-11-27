Bhubaneswar: Vigilance officials have taken IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Pathak to Capital Hospital for the health check-up before producing them in court. Both have been charged with corruption and possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. The father-son duo will be produced in court later Friday after their arrest, said sources. The two were taken back to the office of the Vigilance Department after their check-up.

The father-son duo was detained by the Vigilance sleuths Thursday along with, Abhay’s nephew Harsh Pathak and their driver.

Vigilance sleuths have discovered huge amounts of cash and other assets after raiding various properties of Abhay and Akash. Multiple teams of the Vigilance department comprising of about 150 sleuths are carrying out raids at various locations including five in Odisha. Raids have also been continuing for more than 30 hours now at seven places in Maharashtra and one in Bihar.

Vigilance officials so far have unearthed cash and properties worth several crores. They estimated that the properties would be more than 20 times that of Abhay’s actual sources of income. Sources also claimed that the Vigilance officials seized gold ornaments weighing around 800 grams worth Rs 23 lakh as well as Rs 60 lakh in cash from his house here. The sleuths also found that Rs 9.4 crore have been deposited in various bank accounts belonging to his son.

Sources said that Abhay’s son also led a very luxurious life. He has paid over Rs one crore for renting flats and farm houses. He has also spent Rs 90 lakh during his stay at Hotel Taj Palace in Delhi. Similarly he spent Rs 20 lakh for a holiday at Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur.

The family has frequently travelled abroad and visited countries like Malaysia, Hong Kong, the UAE, Maldives and the UK during the last few months. Abhay had also spent approximately Rs 3 crore on chartered flights.

PNN